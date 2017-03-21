2 ‘armed and dangerous’ kidnapping suspects still on the run in NC

By Published:

FAIRVIEW, N.C. (WSPA) – One suspect is in custody but two are still on the run following a kidnapping on Saturday, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said.

CLICK FOR LARGER IMAGES AND MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

Deputies say the kidnapping occurred in the Fairview community of Buncombe County.

Jordan Cameron Scott, 19, is now in custody, deputies said.

Nicholas DJ Ivers, 29, Zackary Ryan Emery, 19, are still on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous.

All three face charges of second-degree kidnapping. Scott has been charged with felony parole violation.

Authorities have warned the public not to approach Ivers or Emery.

If you have any info contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670 or Buncombe County Crimestoppers at (828) 255-5050.

— WNCN contributed to this report

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s