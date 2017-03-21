2 ‘armed and dangerous’ kidnapping suspects still on the run in NC

FAIRVIEW, N.C. (WSPA) – One suspect is in custody but two are still on the run following a kidnapping on Saturday, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say the kidnapping occurred in the Fairview community of Buncombe County.

Jordan Cameron Scott, 19, is now in custody, deputies said.

Nicholas DJ Ivers, 29, Zackary Ryan Emery, 19, are still on the run and should be considered armed and dangerous.

All three face charges of second-degree kidnapping. Scott has been charged with felony parole violation.

Authorities have warned the public not to approach Ivers or Emery.

If you have any info contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670 or Buncombe County Crimestoppers at (828) 255-5050.

— WNCN contributed to this report