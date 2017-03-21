3 sold drugs from NC convenience store, deputies say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) — Three people were arrested after allegedly trafficking drugs through a Lincolnton convenience store.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says opioid-based pills and marijuana were being sold by the owners and employee of the J&M Discount Variety Store on East Highway 27. The drugs were being sold during store hours, deputies say.

According to deputies, one and half pounds of marijuana, 70 grams of oxycodone pills, two handguns, alprazolam pills, drug paraphernalia and over $13,000 in cash were found during the search of the store.

Deputies arrested and charged Mandi Uriah Smith, 39, and Askari Jawad Johnson, 37, with felony trafficking in opium or heroin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture schedule VI, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture schedule II and felony possession of a firearm.

Smith and Johnson were also charged with two felony counts of conspiracy and two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Both are being held at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

The Sheriff’s Office also charged 33-year-old Kenin Nicole Anzalone with two felony counts of conspiracy and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Anzalone is being held on a $30,000 bond.