4-year-old boy dies in accidental hanging in dressing room

By Published:
Ryu Pena (GoFundMe/CBS Minnesota)

MANKATO, Minn. (CBS News) – A 4-year-old boy died at a thrift store in what authorities describe as a tragic accident, CBS Minneapolis reports.

Police in Mankato, Minnesota, responded to a call Saturday afternoon where they found the boy in a store’s changing room by himself. Authorities say the incident happened Saturday afternoon at Again Thrift & More, operated by the Minnesota Valley Action Council.

Police Cmdr. Daniel Schisel says the boy apparently got the hooded sweatshirt he was wearing caught on a hanger attached to a wall, and was accidentally hanged. Emergency responders took the boy to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Police said they don’t suspect foul play, but the investigation continues.

A GoFundMe page identifies the boy as Ryu Pena, and asks for donations to help fund the boy’s funeral expenses.

“He was so happy and full of life and he just became a big brother 4 months ago,” his aunt wrote on the fundraising site.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s