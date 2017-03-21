Cam Newton to undergo surgery on throwing shoulder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will undergo surgery on his throwing shoulder March 30, the team announced Tuesday.

Newton suffered the injury during a 28-16 win over the San Diego Chargers on December 11.

An MRI showed Newton suffered a partially torn rotator cuff.

“It is well-documented and well-researched that overhead throwing athletes commonly have wear and tear to their rotator cuffs,” head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion said. “As a result of the MRI, we modified all of Cam’s work in the weight room and on the field for the final three weeks of the season.”

Newton played the rest of the season with the injury and began seeing a rehab specialist once the Panthers’ season ended.

“As we worked to advance him into the next stage – the strengthening stage, the throwing stage – he started to have an increase in his pain level and started having pain while throwing,” Vermillion said.

The team physician recommended surgery for Newton to repair the torn rotator cuff.

Newton is expected to be healthy at the start of training camp, the team said.