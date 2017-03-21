Decision delayed on school calendars for some Wake County schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County school leaders are putting off a decision on changing the calendar at several schools.

Under the plan, six elementary and middle schools would go from year-round or modified calendars to traditional calendar schools starting in the 2018-2019 school year.

In addition, two more — Lake Myra and Timber Drive elementary schools — would go from single-track year-round to multi-track.

School administrators recommended these changes as a way to try to use the buildings more efficiently.

But, board members say they have unresolved questions.

A committee will take a closer look.