Durham man shoots 2, later leads officers on chase, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A robber shot a 51-year-old man and his 79-year-old mother in a Durham home, then led police on a car chase that ended in a fire crash, police said.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, a 51-year-old man was at his home in the 300 block of Burnette Street, police said. The man was expecting company, so when he heard a knock on the door, he answered, according to authorities.

On the other side of the door, he found a man he didn’t know, who pointed a gun at him, police said.

According to police, the robber demanded the 51-year-old’s car keys, then followed the man into his house and shot him and his 79-year-old mother. Neither was killed, but both remained in the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

After shooting the two, the robber left in the man’s 2013 silver Chevrolet Cruze, police said.

About 1 p.m. Monday, Durham police spotted the Cruze and tried to stop it. The driver instead sped away, leading officers on a chase before losing control on Dearborn Drive and crashing into a tree, according to police.

“The car then caught on fire,” police wrote.

The driver, Jemar Sherray Beulah Jr., 20, of Durham and his two female passengers were treated for minor injuries, according to police.

Beulah has been charged with:

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

One count of robbery with a dangerous weapon

One count of possession of a stolen vehicle

One count of larceny of a motor vehicle

One count of felony fleeing to elude law enforcement officials

One count of aggressive driving

One count of reckless driving

Beulah was also arrested on a charge of obtaining property by false pretense in connection with an unrelated incident. Police said that he’s accused of pawning tools that didn’t belong to him on Feb. 16.

Beulah’s being held in Durham County Jail under a $350,000 bond.

Neither of the women in his car was charged.

Anyone with information about the Burnette Street robbery and shooting is asked to call Investigator Walsh at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29248.