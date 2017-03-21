Durham man plans to use prison time to turn life around

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Gordon Cooper has spent the last 30 years of his life in and out of jail.

The 53-year-old has received, chance, after chance, after chance to turn his life around amid an addiction to crack cocaine.

“I was already in the mix, in the process of getting high. When you’re under the influence, rational thinking goes out the window,” Cooper said.

He’s been working at Beyù Caffè in Durham for a month.

“He’s been energetic, he’s been a pillar in our kitchen,” said operations manager David Best.

But reality set in Monday, when Cooper was sentenced to two years in jail for stealing money to get more drugs.

“You got to get another one, but the sad thing about it, is that you never get that same feeling from that first hit. You’ll be chasing that first hit, time and time again,” Cooper said.

Gordon said this sentence is a wake-up call and now plans to turn his life around.

He knows getting help is a process – one he plans to continue behind bars.

When he gets out, his managers say there’s still a place for him.

“Hopefully in two years, I’ll have three or four different jobs that he can choose from he can do to. Hopefully he learns something while he’s gone,” Best said. “When he comes back home, we’ve already had the conversation, the door will be wide open when he comes back.”

Tuesday, he has a message to the Cooper in his 20s and other young adults.

“The message that we’re getting from the streets – it’s not real.”

He says what is real, is the impact addiction has had on his life.

Gordon will work at Beyù until he begins his two-year sentence on April 5.