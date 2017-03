ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A Roanoke Rapids city public works employee found a human skeleton Tuesday behind an abandoned building in a wooded area, officials said.

The remains were found around 2 p.m. when the employee was on High 158 near Spring and Carter streets.

Police called in the help of the Medical Examiner’s office and the ECU School of Anthropology to help identify the remains and work the case.

Officials could not immediately confirm the gender of the skeleton.