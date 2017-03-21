Missing NC teen has friends, family in Raleigh area

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Caswell County authorities have asked the public to be on the look out for a missing teen who has friends and family in the Raleigh area.

Kora Lee Lipscomb, 17, was last seen in Caswell County on Thursday, when she left her grandmother’s house, according to the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office.

“Kora may have gotten into a full size, grey in color, truck, with a light bar attached to the top of the cab,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote.

Lipscomb is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 143 pounds, deputies said. She might be wearing glasses and has braces on her teeth with blue bands.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (336) 694-9311 or Caswell County Crime Stoppers (336) 694-5199.