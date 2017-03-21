Mother of 2 found dead outside Spring Lake home

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A mother of two’s body was found outside her Spring Lake home Tuesday morning.

The body of Jennifer Foxx was found in front of her mobile home off of Highway 210.

Deputies arrived on the scene just after 8 a.m. after a friend of the victim found the body of the 34-year-old.

Deputies said Foxx was shot multiple times.

Friends of the victim told CBS North Carolina Foxx worked at a nearby diner.

No suspects are currently in custody.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.