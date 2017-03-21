NAACP, allies hold North Carolina legislative advocacy day

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Long-time critics of Republican policies at the North Carolina General Assembly are returning to the Legislative Building to press their agenda for expanded health care, the protection of voting and LGBT rights, and a higher minimum wage.

Members of the state NAACP and many allied groups associated with the “Forward Together” movement planned their annual lobbying day for Tuesday. The “People’s Legislative Advocacy Day” includes participant training and advocacy by knocking on doors of House and Senate members. There’s also an early-morning news conference by clergy members and an afternoon rally.

The state NAACP’s president is the Rev. William Barber, who began in 2013 leading the “Moral Monday” protests at the Legislative Building. Those non-violent demonstrations ultimately resulted in more than 1,000 arrests.