NC defendants plead guilty to drug crimes during special session

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A number of people in Carteret County pleaded guilty to drug charges during a special session of court, District Attorney Scott Thomas said in a news release Tuesday.

Eight defendants, who ranged in age from 26 to 44, pleaded guilty to drug crimes involving cocaine, heroin or oxycodone, officials said.

Here are those who entered the guilty pleas:

Mario Jones, 36, of Newport, pleaded guilty to attempted trafficking in opiates and admitted his status as a habitual felon. Judge Alford sentenced Jones to a prison sentence of 105 to 138 months. Jones had three prior convictions for felony breaking and entering, and prior drug convictions. Jones assisted co-defendant Dwayne McCoo in supplying oxycodone tablets to an undercover informant working with an investigator with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office in Oct. 2015, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Kandice Kahley, 33, of Beaufort, pleaded guilty to trafficking in opiates and received an active prison sentence of 70 to 93 months. Kahley sold oxycodone tablets to an undercover informant working with a detective with the Morehead City Police Department in Oct. 2015, the District Attorney’s Office said. The District Attorney’s Office said the transaction took place in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart in Morehead City. Kahley and co-defendant Phillip Thackston fled to Indiana and had to be extradited back to North Carolina to face these charges, the District Attorney’s Office said. Thackston pled guilty last month and received a prison sentence of 70 to 146 months.

Mikael Dewain Dixon, 44, of Newport, pleaded guilty to trafficking in opiates and twelve other lesser felony drug offenses, and received an active prison term of 70 to 93 months. Dixon sold oxycodone tablets to an undercover informant working with investigators with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office in June and July 2015, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Michael Johnson, 45, of Beaufort, pleaded guilty to sale and delivery of oxycodone and received an active prison sentence of 13 to 25 months. Johnson sold five tablets to an undercover informant working with the Morehead City Police Department. The District Attorney’s Office said Johnson was already on a probationary sentence when he committed this offense, and the probationary sentence of 14 to 26 months was activated, and the sentences were ordered to run consecutively to each other.

Patrick Jones, 26, of Beaufort, pleaded guilty to sale of heroin and was sentenced to a prison term of 15 to 29 months. The sale, the District Attorney’s Office said, took place in March, 2016, at the Dutch Treat Mobile Home Park in Newport, where the District Attorney’s Office said Jones sold 10 bindles of heroin to an undercover informant working with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

James King, 31, of Havelock, pleaded guilty to sale of heroin and was sentenced to a term of 11 to 23 months in prison. The District Attorney’s Office said King sold heroin to an informant working with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, and the transaction took place in the parking lot of Gil’s Market in Newport, in December, 2015.

Andre Melvin, 33, of New Bern, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, and received an active prison sentence of 6 to 17 months. Melvin was arrested after being found passed out behind the wheel of his car at the Speedway Mart in Newport, the District Attorney’s Office said, An officer with the Newport Police Department responded and arrested Melvin for on a charge of resisting a public officer after the District Attorney’s Office said Melvin gave the officer false identifying information.

The District Attorney’s Office said the officer located two bags of cocaine on Melvin during a search incident to arrest for the resisting charge. Melvin also faces drug charges in Craven County, where he is scheduled for trial next week.

Madeline Dare Johnson, 27, of Morehead City, pleaded guilty to sale of heroin and six other felony offenses related to the sale of heroin in March 2015 and March 2016 to informants working with the Morehead City Police Department. Judge Alford sentenced Johnson to an active prison sentence of 8 to 19 months, followed by another sentence of 70 to 140 months which he suspended, and placed Johnson on supervised probation for five years, once she is released from prison.

Seven other defendants also pleaded guilty to felony drug charges during this special term of court, and received suspended sentences, based upon the circumstances of each case and the defendants’ lack of prior criminal record, the District Attorney’s Office said.