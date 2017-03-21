NC man in federal child porn investigation kills self while officials serve warrant

ASH, N.C. (WECT) – An Ash man shot while authorities served a search warrant in a federal child pornography case has died.

Major Laurie Watson, head of the Investigative Division of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, was assisting officers with the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations around 6 a.m. on March 7 at 9727 Little River Road when Bradley Barrett Lewis pulled out a handgun and fired a single shot. Watson simultaneously pulled out her duty weapon and fired a single shot.

Lewis, 28, sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center.

Watson was briefly placed on administrative leave, but returned to full duty after investigators determined Lewis’ wound was self-inflicted.

Lewis, an Ashley High School graduate who attended Cape Fear Community College, Liberty University and Brunswick Community College, died Friday, according to his obituary.

Bryan Cox, spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said Lewis had not yet been charged in the investigation. The incident is still under investigation by the SBI.

