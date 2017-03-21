NC nurse practitioner busted with marijuana brownies, deputies say

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) — A nurse practitioner in Columbus County was arrested during a marijuana bust Monday.

According to Michele Tatum, spokesperson for the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Vice and Narcotics officers executed a search warrant at 55-year-old Amy Rebecca Pharr’s home in Lake Waccamaw.

MORE NEWS: 3 teens smoking pot busted when Knightdale police officer drives by, officials say

Deputies seized approximately two grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana brownies.

Pharr was taken into custody and charged with one count of misdemeanor marijuana possession and one count of felony maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance.

She was given a $3,500 bond.

Tatum said Pharr works as a nurse practitioner at a medical facility in Whiteville.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.