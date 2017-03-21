NC shooting suspect found hiding in bathroom inside Kinston home

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) – A man hiding in the bathroom of a Kinston home was arrested Monday and charged with a shooting that happened at J’s Place on West Blount Street March 12, Kinston police said.

Members of the United States Marshals, Eastern District Violent Fugitive Taskforce arrested Christopher Deon Jones at 8 a.m. Monday at 3205 Crestwood Drive in Kinston.

Kinston police said two handguns were discovered, along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia. One handgun was stolen from Tampa, Florida, officials said.

Jones was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon in relation to the March 12 shooting. He was also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jones was placed in the Lenoir County Jail under a $1.325 million bond.