Nearly 170 firefighters battle 1,700+ acre wildfire in NC mountains



NEBO, N.C. (WNCN) — A fire burning in the mountains of North Carolina grew by hundreds more acres on Tuesday, reaching 1,750 acres by the end of the day, according to federal forestry officials.

The fire, called the White Creek Fire, is now about 30 percent contained. It’s burning near Shortoff Mountain at the south end of Linville Gorge. The gorge is a federally designated wilderness inside of Pisgah National Forest.

Also on Tuesday, investigators announced that they believe the fire was sparked by a lightning strike on March 6.

“The lightning strike likely smoldered until fuels dried enough for the fire to spread,” officials said.

The fire wasn’t reported to officials until 10 days later.

Firefighters at first tried to knock the fire down while it was small, said Operations Section Chief Greg Philipp with the U.S. Forest Service. But weather and fuel conditions were against firefighters, so the decision was made to pull back to a safer position, he said.

Instead, firefighters are creating a “big box” around the fire, he said.

“Due to the rugged terrain in Linville Gorge, defensible fire lines fall back to natural features and previously existing control lines,” the U.S. Forest Service wrote in a news release. “This indirect approach follows incident objectives of protecting public and firefighter safety and minimizing impacts in the wilderness.”

Firefighters are planning to monitor the fire Wednesday, targeting any hot spots that appear near the fire lines. As of Tuesday, 169 firefighters were fighting the fire. A large area at the southern end of gorge and nearby lands remains closed to the public.

“We’ve got several days of precip coming up,” said Incident Commander David McFee of the U.S. Forest Service. “If we get that precip across the entire fire area, we should be in good shape.”

Smoke is affecting nearby communities, including Lake James and Hickory, officials said.