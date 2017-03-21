NTSB releases report on Apex plane crash

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released a report on the March 8 plane crash in Apex that killed a Cary man.

Bruce Clyde Jordan Jr., 80, of Cary, was killed when the plane he’d built crashed, officials said at the time.

The new report says that witnesses reported seeing the plane descending as it neared the runway. After it passed out of witnesses’ sight, they heard two booms, the report states. Investigators believe the airplane hit a pine tree, then crashed into the ground.