Police ask for help finding missing teen girl from Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are asking the public to help them find a teen girl reported missing Sunday.

Catherene Theresa Frederick, 17, hasn’t been seen since 2 p.m. Sunday at her home in the 1300 block of Stansfield Drive, police said.

She’s described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 216 pounds, according to police.

She has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with the words “National Zoo” on the front, green pants and black shoes.

Anyone who knows where she is is asked to call 911 immediately, or call Det. A. Comer at (910) 709-7752, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.