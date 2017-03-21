Raleigh firefighters get thank you cards



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Firefighters at Raleigh’s Station One got a surprise visit Tuesday.

A local businessman, his wife and his son came by with hundreds of special deliveries.

Zack Medford lives downtown and owns several restaurants there. He and his patrons wanted firefighters to know how everybody feels about them after last week’s downtown inferno.

So they gathered hundreds of thank-you cards for the firefighters.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,” Medford said of the fire.

“Everyone wanted to find a way to say thank you and making cards was a great way to hunters creativity in the message in their hearts,” he said.

Over the last few days, hundreds of people have made cards at Medford’s business, which include Paddy O’Beers and Isaac Hunter’s Oak City Tavern.

But it wasn’t just cards. There was also a financial component.

“We were able to raise $1,500,” Medford said. “$500 will go towards buying grocery gift cards for each fire station’s community kitchens, $500 will go to the Triangle Red Cross and $500 more is going to the Fallen Hero Fund.”

The money was collected at a barbecue fundraiser last week at the tavern.