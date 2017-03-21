Raleigh teen charged with murdering man found dead by cyclists on greenway trail

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An 18-year-old Raleigh man has been charged with murder after a man was found dead on a greenway trail Sunday afternoon, police said.

Jose Humberto Lara-Pineda is charged with murdering Fredys Odilo Del Cid Ramos, 28, who died of an apparent strangulation, according to a release sent by Raleigh police.

Ramos’ body was found in a wooded area by cyclists on the Capital Area Greenway near the Pines of Ashton Apartments. The address provided for the location of the body was the 3200 block of Calumet Drive.

Lara-Pineda has been charged with murder and is being held in the Wake County Detention Center.