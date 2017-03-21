Raleigh unveils new plan to solve traffic woes on Six Forks Road



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh city leaders are working to cure traffic headaches on one of the most-traveled roads in the city.

The heavy congestion on Six Forks Road has led the city of Raleigh to explore options to improve traffic flow and make the road safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

At a public meeting Tuesday night, city leaders unveiled a new plan to widen sections of the four-lane road and build a median and bike paths. The part of Six Forks Road affected would include the 2.3 mile stretch from Lynn Road to the Interstate 440 Beltline.

Last year, City Council voted down a plan to expand the portion of Six Forks to six lanes. City planners came back this year with a more cost-effective option, but say the six-lane option is still on the table.

“We’d still be able to provide amenities for pedestrians and bicyclists with the four-lane option, but not as much for the cars because it’d be less lanes,” said Carter Pettibone, an Urban Designer with the City of Raleigh,

In the past 16 years they’ve been in business, Pharaoh’s Grill has witnessed the growth around North Hills and the subsequent traffic problems.

“With the new buildings and everything that’s been built around here the congestion has just steadily grown,” said Richard Brown, one of the restaurant’s owners. “If they don’t do something, then it’s only going to get worse and worse.”

The traffic concerns have led many drivers to work to avoid the area all together, especially during peak traffic hours.

“I would hope that with all the development they’re putting out here, they find a solution to find it easier for people to get out here,” said Kristen Nastasia. “If not, people will stop coming. It’s that big of a headache.”

“I definitely try to avoid the gym around rush hour and early in the morning specifically for that reason,” said Kofi Duah.

The City of Raleigh will open a public feedback period on their website for the next few weeks before City Council makes a decision.