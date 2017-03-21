Salvation Army of Wake County looking for new home for their ‘Christmas Cheer Center’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s still nine months until Christmas, but a gift provider for thousands of Wake County children is already looking for some help.

The Salvation Army of Wake County lost its Christmas Cheer Center.

Every fall, the Salvation Army distributes toys to more than 3,000 local families. In the months after, it uses the space to store thousands more donated items to go to its family stores.

“At the end of the year, people are saying ‘OK we have all this new stuff for Christmas,’ let’s get rid of the old stuff, or maybe it’s time for spring cleaning,” said the Salvation Army’s Lizzy Adams.

But now it’s their time for spring cleaning.

Adams said a new tenant plans to move in.

“They’ve been very generous with us here, pretty much giving us this space in kind, and so we’ve had a wonderful partnership with Hobby properties over the past five years,” she said.

Adams hopes to help others in need of a blessing after the past week.

“Maybe with the Raleigh fire, people can come and get those furniture items or other houehold items they may not have now,” she said.

The Salvation Army is now looking for a new home.

“If someone knows of a 35,000 square foot, 40,000 square foot space that may need a little bit of work, we don’t really need heating or air, we just need the space and electricity. We would love to maybe call that our new home for our Christmas Center,” Adams said.

More space means more storage, and that’s more opportunities to help kids, particularly at Christmas.