Skinner scores twice to lift Hurricanes over Florida Panthers, 4-3

By Published:

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) – Jeff Skinner scored two goals, including the game-winner with 3:55 left, to lead the Carolina Hurricanes over the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist for Carolina, and Teuvo Teravainen also scored. Cam Ward stopped 33 shots.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Keith Yandle, Reilly Smith and Aleksander Barkov scored for the Panthers. Reto Berra made 21 saves in his first start since being recalled from the minors March 3. Jaromir Jagr added two assists and has 41 points this season.

The Hurricanes went ahead 4-3 when Derek Ryan passed from behind the goal line to Skinner in front and he pushed the puck past Berra. Skinner has five goals in his last three games and leads the team with 28 goals and 51 points this season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s