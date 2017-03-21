St. Augustine’s student shot and killed while filming music video during Spring Break

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Saint Augustine’s University student was shot and killed while filming a music video during Spring Break, media sources and school officials said Tuesday afternoon.

Ayana J. McAllister, who was from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was a freshman at the University, school officials said.

McAllister was shot and killed in the northeast area of Washington, D.C., according to WUSA-TV reporter Matt Yurus.

The shooting happened while McAllister was part of an effort to create a music video, her family told WUSA reporter Stephanie Ramirez.

McAllister, a criminal justice major, was a member of Galilee Baptist Church in Suitland, Maryland, the school said.

McAllister’s father, Anthony McAllister, was a 1988 graduate of St. Aug’s and Ayana McAllister also has a sister enrolled at the school, who is a member of the class of 2020, according to the university.

“On behalf of the entire Saint Augustine’s University family, we would like to express our earnest and deep-felt condolences to the McAllister family,” Dr. Everett B. Ward, president of Saint Augustine’s said.

“We ask that Falcons near and far keep in prayer this celebrated and respected Saint Augustine’s family,” officials said in a Facebook post.

The university said that the Counseling and Psychological Services Office (919-516-4255) and The Office of the Chaplain (919-516-4241) will be available to students, faculty and staff.