Toddler boy dies after NC policeman’s vehicle backs over him, troopers say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) — A Carolina Beach Police officer backed over a child in the child’s mother’s driveway on Kiwi Lane in Wilmington on Tuesday night, killing the child.

According to a state trooper at the scene, the 19-month-old child was the son of the woman the officer was dating.

The officer was on his way to work after having dinner with the child’s mother at the time of the incident.

The trooper said the child was taking the officer’s hat to him when the officer hit him.

Troopers have not yet released names.

