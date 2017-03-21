Wake County school leaders address recent viral videos

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County has received international attention in recent months with racially-charged viral videos.

Tuesday night there are new details on steps the county is taking.

One video of Leesville Road Middle schoolers making racist comments was only the most recent to go viral.

“And, it should be an embarrassment,” said Calla Wright.

It came just a few days after another highly publicized incident at Wake Forest High School.

In a video, Micah Speed can be seen pulling another student down.

He was suspended, but says it only happened after months of bullying about his race.

His mom is demanding action.

“You need to be able to deal with these teachers who are allowing these issues to happen in the classroom. It’s obviously a culture,” said mom Yolanda Speed.

The head of the district’s equity affairs office says in the short-term he’s planning “mini-courses” on equity and expanding African-American and Latino initiatives.

“We were beginning to feel like this shaped the narrative of our district. This is not who we are or who we want to be,” said Dr. Rodney Trice, the Wake County Schools assistant Superintendent for Equity Affairs.

He also wants to expand the equity affairs office to be able to serve more schools.

The school board chair says there has to be a culture change.

“It’s horrifying to really see what we’ve heard happen across the country actually happen in our own backyard, so to speak,” said Monika Johnson-Hostler, chairwoman of the Wake County School Board.

“I’m still angry. I’m angry not just for my son, but I’m angry for all the people that I sat and listened to the stories, and it brought me to tears,” Yolanda Speed said.

Administrators say they also want to form what they’re calling “equity teams” at schools to deal with issues.