Woman in trench coat robs Fayetteville bank

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are searching for the woman who robbed a Fayetteville bank Tuesday morning.

At about 10:27 a.m., a woman wearing a light tan trench coat, a white scarf, dark pants and black boots walked up to a teller at the Carter Bank branch on Country Club Drive as though she were a customer, then demanded money, according to Fayetteville police.

The woman stood about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighed about 130 pounds, police said.

Police are working to get a photo of the woman from the bank’s surveillance system.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call Detective A. Stevens at (910) 391-0053 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online or by texting “4tip” followed by the tip to 274637.