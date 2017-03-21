Woman killed Va. man with screwdriver during massage, documents reveal

By Published:
Nicole Renee Foxx in a photo from WAVY-TV.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Court documents say a woman stabbed a man to death with a screwdriver while giving him a massage in Virginia Beach last week.

Police were called to Oldwick Court, off Princess Anne Road, around 1 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day.

Officers responded and found 65-year-old Richard Bielitz dead inside a home.

37-year-old Nicole Renee Foxx was charged with second-degree murder in Bielitz’s death.

Court paperwork says Foxx was giving Bielitz a massage in his room when he put a screwdriver to her throat.

A struggle ensued between the two and Bielitz was stabbed several times.

Foxx then reportedly took money from Bielitz’s room, according to court documents, and then told her boyfriend what had happened.

Foxx’s boyfriend then called police.

Foxx is being held at Virginia Beach Correctional Center without bond.

