$20,000 reward in killing of NC police officer’s teen son

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — On Wednesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police increased the reward to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest in the killing of a Kannapolis teen.

Anthony Frazier, 14, was shot in January when he returned home from a birthday celebration with his family. Police say that is when two people were in a nearby bush and fired shots.

Frazier was the son of a Kannapolis police officer and attended Kannapolis Middle School.

Officers have not said whether the boy was the intended target of the shooting, or what may have led up to the violence.

The shooting took place on Finchley Drive in Charlotte.

Police said the suspected shooters are described as two black males in their teens to early 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

