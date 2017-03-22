$20,000 reward in killing of NC police officer’s teen son

By Published:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — On Wednesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police increased the reward to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest in the killing of a Kannapolis teen.

Frazier in a WBTV photo. CLICK IMAGE TO ENLARGE

Anthony Frazier, 14, was shot in January when he returned home from a birthday celebration with his family. Police say that is when two people were in a nearby bush and fired shots.

RELATED: Teen son of NC police officer shot in the head, killed in Charlotte

Frazier was the son of a Kannapolis police officer and attended Kannapolis Middle School.

Officers have not said whether the boy was the intended target of the shooting, or what may have led up to the violence.

The shooting took place on Finchley Drive in Charlotte.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Police said the suspected shooters are described as two black males in their teens to early 20s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s