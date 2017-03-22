Baby bitten in face by dog in Hoke County, deputies say

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A baby was bitten in the face by a dog on Wednesday afternoon in Hoke County, officials said.

The incident involved a 10-month-old child and happened around 5:15 p.m. at 116 Falling Leaf Drive, according to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that the 18-year-old mother was not monitoring the baby when the incident happened.

The dog involved is a 12-year-old Shepherd mix, officials said.

The child’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Authorities said that the dog is now in animal control custody and will be put down in a few days.