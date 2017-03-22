Chapel Hill toy store to close after 40 years

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Forty years after it first opened, the Children’s Store in Chapel Hill is closing its doors for good.

“It’s been important that we’ve provided beautiful, educational, entertaining toys,” said Becky Broun, who co-owns the store with her mother, Jeanette Pfaff.

Pfaff, 78, wants to retire.

“It was time,” Broun said. “I wasn’t sure I could run it by myself. A lot of changes would’ve needed to happen.”

Customers are stopping by to grab what they can out of the store, where inventory has been marked down 20 percent.

“There’s nothing else quite like this in Chapel Hill,” customer Lauren Brown said.

She added: “It has a variety. It covers a wide range for kids. It has baby presents, but it also has games and arts and crafts for kids that are in elementary school.”

For some, the shop holds memories, too:

“Grandparents who come in and say, ‘You know, I shopped here when my kids were little. Now I’m buying for my grandkids,'” Broun said. “And they all have stories about being in the store, saying, ‘Oh, I remember playing (with the) train table when I was little

Broun, of course, has made plenty of memories at the store in the 18 years she’s worked at the store.

“It’s also sadness, but maybe the beginning of a new era for me,” she said.

The owners haven’t set an exact date for the closing yet, but they’re thinking about sometime over the summer.