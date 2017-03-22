Controversial TV host to speak at NC university

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Controversial TV personality and conservative Tomi Lahren is scheduled to speak at East Carolina University next month.

Lahren, who hosts a show The Blaze TV, was chosen by the ECU chapter of Turning Point USA.

Chapter President Giovanni Triana said they wanted to pick a speaker who would garner a lot of attention, and represent conservative values that he believes are often overlooked by speakers who come to ECU.

“We are able to promote a diversity of thought,” Triana said. “There is a lot of stock that goes into diversity of race, skin color, religion, sexuality, and we believe that the diversity of thought aspect has been misrepresented.”

Lahren was absent from the air of Glenn Beck’s The Blaze days after declaring her support for abortion rights.

During an appearance on ABC’s “The View” on Friday, Lahren explained that she was for abortion because as a proponent of limited government, it would be hypocritical of her to say she thinks the government “should decide what women do with their bodies.”

The comments drew criticism from colleagues, including Beck. Beck took issue with Lahren’s argument on his radio show Monday, suggesting it lacked “intellectual honesty.”

Lahren didn’t host her show on The Blaze on Monday night. The most recent video clips on the Blaze website are from March 15.

Lahren is scheduled to appear at ECU on April 17.

“We hope that by inviting her to speak to our campus community members we will better understand her convictions and background,” the executive board of the ECU Turning Point Chapter wrote.

Doors for the ECU event open at 6 p.m., and will only be open to students and faculty with ECU IDs.

Lahren is scheduled to speak for about an hour starting at 7 p.m.

A planned protest area will be set up outside.

— The Associated Press and WNCN contributed to this report