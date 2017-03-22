Cooper: High-paying jobs could hang in balance of HB2 decision

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (Photo from the governor's press office)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A financial firm is interested in bring 1,500 jobs to North Carolina with a starting salary of $100,000 per year, but the company is afraid of the impact of House Bill Two, Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cooper confirmed the news to CBS North Carolina’s Beairshelle Edmé.

Cooper made the statement as lawmakers consider a proposed repeal of HB2.

“Let’s get it done,” he said.

Other media outlets have reported that the company in question is Credit Suisse.

The company would not confirm that, but did say that that they are always looking to expand in places where they already do business and, like many other companies, are keeping an eye on HB2.

They already do business in Raleigh, but they also already do business in other places, such as Princeton, N.J., the company said.

