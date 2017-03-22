Deputies seek help finding missing NC boy

By Published: Updated:
Wesley Christian Martin in a photo from WSPA

ELLENBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are asking for help finding a missing North Carolina teen boy.

Wesley Christian Martin, 14, was last seen Tuesday in Ellenboro in Rutherford County, according to officials.

MORE NEWS: NC teen girl missing nearly a week

Martin is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has blond hair and hazel eyes, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Leon Road area, deputies said on Wednesday afternoon.

At the time, Martin was wearing a camouflage Under Armour jacket, a camouflage hat, a blue long-sleeve T-shirt, blue jeans and boots, officials said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wesley Christian Martin is urged to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (828) 286-2911.

— WSPA-TV contributed to this report

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s