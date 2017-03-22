Deputies seek help finding missing NC boy

ELLENBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are asking for help finding a missing North Carolina teen boy.

Wesley Christian Martin, 14, was last seen Tuesday in Ellenboro in Rutherford County, according to officials.

Martin is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has blond hair and hazel eyes, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Martin was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Leon Road area, deputies said on Wednesday afternoon.

At the time, Martin was wearing a camouflage Under Armour jacket, a camouflage hat, a blue long-sleeve T-shirt, blue jeans and boots, officials said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wesley Christian Martin is urged to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (828) 286-2911.

