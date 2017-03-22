Garner PD to hold 2 community meetings today regarding body cameras

Related Coverage Garner council raises concerns about body cameras

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a debate happening across the country and now it’s making its way to Garner.

Garner police are currently working on getting body cameras for every officer by 2018. They have received one grant and have applied for another which would pay for the program.

Garner wouldn’t be the first police department in Wake County to have a body-worn camera.

Last year, lawmakers passed legislation which regulates when video can be released and who can view the video or who it can be released to.

Garner officials are currently working on the department’s policy for body cameras, which is why they are hosting two meetings for the community today.

“This is for transparency with the community, because people have questions about law enforcement. They have questions about how things are done and we want to be able to answer those questions,” said Garner Police Chief Brandon Zuidema. “We want to be as transparent as the law will allow us. At the same time, we want to protect the rights of individuals and their privacy.”

The meetings are open to the public and will be held at the Garner Police Department at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The police department is located at 912 7th Ave.