I-95 speeder found with cocaine, gun and counterfeit items, Nash Co. deputies say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver speeding along I-95 in Nash County was busted Wednesday with drugs, a gun and counterfeit shirts, sunglasses and perfume, officials said.

The incident happened around 10:20 a.m. when a Nash County deputy was patrolling along southbound I-95 near mile marker 139.5, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The deputy stopped a vehicle for speeding and a search was conducted when “it was believed that criminal activity was present,” deputies said.

During the search, deputies found a .38 special revolver, 157 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, officials said.

Deputies also found $8,800 worth of counterfeit items, which included Tommy Girl perfume, Lacoste shirts and various sunglasses, according to photos and information from authorities.

Jose M. Nino De Guzman of Fort Meyers, Florida was charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony maintaining a vehicle, felony counterfeit trademark violation and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Guzman is being held on a $235,000 bond.

His first court appearance is planned for Thursday.