Immigration officials want to deport suspect in Raleigh greenway strangulation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Federal immigration officials want to deport the Salvadoran 18-year-old charged with murdering a man whose body was found Sunday on a Raleigh greenway trail.

The exact immigration status of Jose Humberto Lara-Pineda, 18, wasn’t immediately clear.

The Department of Homeland Security filed paperwork saying that records in a federal database and the subject’s own statements lead officials to believe that he either “lacks immigration status or notwithstanding such status is removable.”

Lara-Pineda, of the 3000 block of Brentwood Road, is accused of killing Fredys Odilo Del Cid Ramos, 28, who died of an apparent strangulation, according to a release sent by Raleigh police.

Cyclists found the body along the Capital Area Greenway near the Pines of Ashton Apartments.