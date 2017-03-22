K-9 ‘Sonya’ makes Cumberland County heroin bust

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A K-9 unit helped Cumberland County deputies find more than 240 packages of heroin during a traffic stop on Monday.

Sheriff Ennis Wright posted that a deputy pulled over a Honda Accord for not stopping at a red light at the intersection of Eastern Boulevard and the Martin Luther King Jr Freeway.

During that traffic stop, Wright said deputies became suspicious of the two men inside the vehicle – driver Marris Jermaine Wilson, 40, and passenger Gary Jerome Brand, 53.

A K-9 unit was called in to assist deputies.

“Sonya,” a nationally certified Narcotic Detection Police Service Canine, performed a free air sniff around the Accord and alerted deputies to the presence of a substance in the vehicle, Ennis said.

The sheriff said Sonya’s positive alert gave deputies cause to search the vehicle.

Deputies found 243 folded wax envelopes containing heroin.

Brand and Wilson are each charged with felony of trafficking heroin by possession, trafficking heroin by transportation, and conspiracy to traffic heroin.

Both are being held under $100,000 secured bonds.