Man shot in head during Fayetteville drive-by shooting, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man walking along a road was critically injured when he was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting in Fayetteville on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting was reported around 5:46 pm along the 1300 block of Turnpike Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a male victim was walking along the 1300 block of Turnpike Road when an unknown vehicle pulled alongside the victim and an occupant of the vehicle began firing shots at the victim,” police said.

One of the gunshots hit the man in the head.

The victim was then rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, police said.

The name of the victim is currently being withheld until detectives can contact the victim’s immediate family.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-3468, or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type “4Tip” followed by your message).