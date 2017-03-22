More charges filed against NC high school coach accused of trafficking teen girl

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) — A former track coach at Topsail High School is facing additional charges for alleged crimes against students.

Ahmad Rashad Garrison, 27, of Holly Ridge, was charged with a second count of human trafficking and three additional counts of sexual activity with a student. His bond has been increased by $200,000 to $1.5 million.

Garrison had previously been arrested in February after a Pender County Sheriff’s Office investigation into messages sent on Instagram.

To date, he has been charged with two counts of human trafficking, one count of soliciting a child by computer and nine counts of sexual activity with a student. The charges stem from alleged inappropriate contact by Garrison involving three current and former students.

In February, authorities said the parents of a 14-year-old girl found inappropriate social media messages between their daughter and Garrison. Garrison allegedly offered to take the girl to Charlotte to perform sex acts for money. The alleged offenses took place between Oct. 1, 2016 through Feb. 9, according to an arrest warrant. Garrison was arrested when he showed up to meet the girl for sex, according to the sheriff’s office.

Garrison started working for the Pender County School system in May 2016 as the boys indoor/outdoor track coach, an assistant football coach and an in-school suspension teacher assistant. He resigned after his February arrest.

Anyone with information on Garrison is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Clinard at 910-259-1515.

