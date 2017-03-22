NC grandmother fatally shot in front of her home

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WFMY) — High Point Police have identified a woman who was shot and killed in front of her home Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a shots fired call on Langford Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Officers found 74-year-old Josie Lindsay suffering a gunshot wound.

Police say Lindsay died a short time later at the scene.

Police were at the scene for more than 5 hours trying to figure out what exactly happened, and so far, they are still looking for whoever did this.

Neighbors who talked to WFMY say they’re devastated. They say Lindsay had children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of her own but treated everyone like family.

“She was one of the nicest ladies in the community,” explains neighbor Terry Winchester. “She would give you the shirt off her back if she could. She would feed the whole community; didn’t meet a stranger.”

“Everybody is hurting right now,” adds Betty Warren, who runs a daycare in the neighborhood. “She’s sweet. She’s kind and she’ll give help to anybody she can. She’s really going to be missed.”

Wendy Day lives across the street from Lindsay’s home. She says they’ve seen crime before in the neighborhood, but never expected anything like this.

“They’re really fantastic people; hearts of gold,” Day explains, referring to Lindsay and her husband.

On Wednesday, Edward Lindsay said he will miss his wife of 53 years.

“I might go on, but I will never get over it,” he said, “It just hit me like a brick and I don’t know if I’ll recover from that or not.”

Police say this is the seventh homicide of the year and the second that’s unsolved.

If you have any information to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.