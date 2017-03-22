NC woman tied up and fatally stabbed in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — A North Carolina woman who was temporarily living in Washington, D.C. was found tied up and fatally stabbed at a home on Tuesday, according to police and WUSA-TV.

Corrina Mehiel, 34, of Burnsville in Yancey County, N.C. was found dead in a home in northeast Washington around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Washington police said.

Mehiel was stabbed multiple times, according to police.

WJLA-TV reported that Mehiel was a visiting professor at George Washington University.

Washington police said that they are now looking for Mehiel’s car, which is missing.

The vehicle is a blue 2004 Toyota Prius sedan with a Kentucky Tag of 722-RMY. The vehicle has a yellow bumper sticker under the license plate, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411.