Ohio woman: I mistakenly shot suicidal fiance while unloading gun

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A woman arrested in her fiance’s death says in a recorded 911 call that she accidentally shot him while trying to unload a gun to make sure he couldn’t use it to kill himself at his Ohio home.

The Dayton Daily News reports the 33-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder and drug possession at the home in Harrison Township. The local coroner’s office identified the 32-year-old man as Peter Underwood, according to television station WDTN.

In the call, the woman told a dispatcher that her fiance appeared suicidal earlier in the day and she had been trying to protect him.

She was being held at the Montgomery County Jail. It wasn’t immediately clear whether she has an attorney.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

