Person of interest identified in Spring Lake mom’s death

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified a person of interest Tuesday shooting death of a mother of two in Spring Lake.

Deputies are searching for Jeffrey Lynn McKinnon Jr. in connection with the death of Jennifer Foxx.

Foxx’s body was found in front of her Spring Lake mobile home on Britania Road early Tuesday.

The 34-year-old had been shot several times, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A friend found Foxx’s body and called police around 8 a.m.

McKinnon was Foxx’s boyfriend and roommate.

CrimeStoppers are offering a $1,000 reward that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Foxx’s death.

Deputies are requesting anyone with information about Foxx’s death or McKinnon’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 323-1500 / 911 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-tips (8477)