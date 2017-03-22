SC man stabbed, hit with car by mother-in-law, shot at by wife, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Four people in Anderson County have been charged with attempted murder after a man was shot at by his wife, stabbed by his mother-in-law, and assaulted by his father-in-law and his wife’s cousin, according to deputies.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has charged 28-year-old Kayla Marie Brown, 50-year-old Wilbur Lou Vanadore, 50-year-old Stanley Thomas Vanadore, and 37-year-old Brandon Dean Pressley each with one count of attempted murder. Kayla Brown and Wilbur Vanadore are also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies say a man was shot at twice by his wife outside his home on Anthony Drive, then assaulted multiple times by his father-in-law, Stanley Vanadore, and his wife’s cousin, Brandon Pressley.

Investigators say he tried to get away by running down the street but was followed by his Wilbur Vanadore, his mother-in-law, in her car. The Sheriff’s Office says he was struck by the car and knocked to the ground and was then stabbed in the back by Wilbur Vanadore.

The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries and has since been released.

Kayla Brown, Wilbur Vanadore, and Stanley Vanadore are being held in the Anderson County Detention Center while Brandon Pressley was released on bond.