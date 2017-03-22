Teen busted after handing out pot-laced gummy bears at SC school, police say

SIMPSONVILLE, N.C. (CNN) — A South Carolina teen is facing charges for handing out marijuana-laced candy at school, officials say.

Police say the 15-year-old was arrested at Hillcrest High School in Simpsonville.

The teen allegedly consumed some of the candy and gave it to three other students on Tuesday, according to CNN affiliate WHNS-TV.

One student was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 15-year-old student was charged with distribution of marijuana, according to WSPA.

Now, all four teens are suspended from the school and facing recommendation for expulsion.

Parents were notified of the incident and encouraged to talk to their kids about not accepting candy in unlabeled wrappers.

— WSPA-TV contributed to this report