Community remembers corrections officer, family man, who died in crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friends and family remember Darius Davis as a hard-working, good and caring man. He died recently of injuries sustained in a wreck as he was driving home from his second job to take care of his sick child, his wife said.

The young father and husband worked full-time as a corrections officer at Central Prison in Raleigh. His coworkers say he loved his job and worked very hard to provide for his wife and kids.

“These past few days it’s been very difficult; that was my best friend,” said Darius Davis’ wife, Edith Davis. “The love of my life, the father of our three kids.”

Davis, 32, was headed home to Rocky Mount from his second job as a bouncer at Ciroc in Raleigh to take care of his sick child, when he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his car, Edith Davis said. He was taken to the hospital, but died Sunday after being taken off life support. His wife hopes his children and the community will remember the good times.

“My husband being a corrections officer, being a mentor, being a church-going godly man, he has touched a lot of people’s lives,” she said.

Davis spent most of his time working at Raleigh Central Prison as a corrections officer. Lieutenant David Tyndall says he was a good officer and his laughter is already missed.

“Everyone’s heartbroken,” said Tyndall. “It’s a big shock and you can already feel him not being there.”

A friend of the family had started a GoFundMe page for Davis when he was still in the hospital. The family is still asking for help with medical bills and funeral expenses.