HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 85 northbound is closed near Exit 170 because of a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The closure is expected to have a high impact on traffic, according to officials.

No word if anyone is injured.

The incident began at 5:09 p.m., according to the department. The State Highway Patrol is responding to the crash.

U.S. 70 business connects to the highway at Exit 170.

More details will be added as they become available.