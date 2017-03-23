Customers rally around Raleigh Kroger employee battling cancer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Customers are rallying around a Raleigh Kroger employee known for his upbeat personality as he takes a leave of absence to battle pancreatic cancer.

Since 1998, Emil Farag has worked at the Kroger on Six Forks Road.

But he hasn’t worked since October when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Regular Kroger customers were missing his presence and one of them set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for Farag and his family.

“I don’t talk about the money. I talk about the love. All of my life I tried to love,” Farag said.

And customers are showing their love for him.

Flyers are hung at every checkout counter and so far the GoFundMe has raised more than $19,000.

“He was always happy. Always smiling. Always looking on the bright side of things. I think it was infectious,” said customer Joe Fiore. “He brought everyone around him up. Every time I would come in here it was like we were best friends.”

Farag has worked 15-hour days since 2000 as he would split days between a Subway and Kroger.

Kroger Operations Manager Steven Woods said Farag has had a big impact on the community.

“He’s just a great personality and a great guy. He is a model employee. You couldn’t carbon copy him if you could. He’s that kind of worker,” Woods said.

Farag’s goal is to return to work in the coming months.

“I love you all. I never forgot about the situation. I love you all,” Farag said.

Click here for the GoFundMe to help Farag.