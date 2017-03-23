Drunk Texas woman with machete arrested for 7th time in 2017, 4th time this week

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas woman picked up her seventh arrest of 2017 and her fourth arrest in the past week on Tuesday.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, Laricia Young, 30, was arrested on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest following a disturbance call in the 700 block of Moore Avenue.

Around 11:30 a.m., while officers were en route to the scene, a caller contacted dispatch to report Young was armed with a machete.

When officers arrived, they got the machete away from her, however, police say she continued to yell and scream incoherently.

Young was taken into custody.

As an officer attempted to place Young in the backseat of the patrol vehicle, Young reportedly kicked him in the face. Once she was in the back of the unit, officials say Young began pointing her finger at the officer, saying “bang.”

Young was booked into the Angelina County Jail on $2,000 bond.

Young has had numerous run-ins with local law enforcement, having been previously arrested for the following since 2009:

Burglary of building

Child 4-16 years not secured by safety belt

Display expired license plates

Drove without lights when required

Fail to control speed

Fail to give information/render aid

Fail to report change of address

Failed to maintain financial responsibility

Motor vehicle inspection violation

No driver’s license (when unlicensed)

Operate unregistered motor vehicle

Ran stop sign

Speeding

Theft

Unrestrained child under 5 years

Aggravated assault

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Disorderly conduct

Display fictitious license plate

Leaving a child in a vehicle

Parked and failed to set brakes

Parent contributing to nonattendance

Possession use inhale/ingesting volatile chemical

Assault/family violence